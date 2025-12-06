Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 167,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.