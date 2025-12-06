17,848 Shares in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Saturn V Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celcuity by 8.4% during the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 1,185,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Celcuity by 131.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Celcuity by 59.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 1,579,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Stock Down 0.2%

CELC stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $377,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,259.80. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

