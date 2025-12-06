LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,367 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.83 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $455.00 target price on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $28,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $828,658. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

