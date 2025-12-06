SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,576,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN opened at $38.65 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

