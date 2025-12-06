M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 21,492 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

