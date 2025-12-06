SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Veltria Advisors Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veltria Advisors Corp. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 74,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $142.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

