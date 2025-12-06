SCS Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 959.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.