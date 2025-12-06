Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865,580 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 700,546 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.98% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $71,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

