BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $107.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. BRP has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -258.33%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BRP by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BRP by 20.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.