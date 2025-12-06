Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,948,827 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1,126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,827 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Monster Beverage worth $132,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,360,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,207,000 after acquiring an additional 574,275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,847,000 after purchasing an additional 385,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,292,000 after purchasing an additional 742,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,944,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,282,000 after purchasing an additional 418,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

