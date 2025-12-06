Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $294.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $314.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.94.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $269.73 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.94. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,100. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,703,538.40. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 728,971 shares of company stock worth $225,494,313. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

