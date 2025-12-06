EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stephens

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Up 1.0%

EQT stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,067.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 133.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.