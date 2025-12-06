Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,672 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Reddit worth $105,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 21,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,021,000 after buying an additional 1,056,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 98.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RDDT opened at $234.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.37. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,747.68. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 394,370 shares of company stock valued at $83,157,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

