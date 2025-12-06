Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 418,872 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,872 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.77% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $122,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $232.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

