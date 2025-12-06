M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $113,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in M&T Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,754,000 after buying an additional 99,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in M&T Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,541.70. This represents a 48.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,324.20. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.