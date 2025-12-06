Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at TD Cowen

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.21. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,201.34. This trade represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after buying an additional 377,783 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,641,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 293,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after acquiring an additional 189,545 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

