Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Insmed Trading Down 0.5%

INSM opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 183.55% and a negative net margin of 264.83%.The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total transaction of $1,958,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,599.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,389,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

