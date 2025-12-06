Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.
Xylem Price Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,580,000 after buying an additional 204,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Xylem by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
