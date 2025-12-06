Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,902,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,580,000 after buying an additional 204,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Xylem by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after purchasing an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.