The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $77,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after buying an additional 493,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after acquiring an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $2,156,939,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $222.85 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock worth $4,163,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

