MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDU. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

