Marshall Wace LLP Has $81.15 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.74% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $81,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after buying an additional 854,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,578,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

