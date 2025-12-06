Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 211,188 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,188 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of AON worth $86,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. LFL Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 87,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,147,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $344.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

