Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.12%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.