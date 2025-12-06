Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $346.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $496.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.