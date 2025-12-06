Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 3,349 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in argenex were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in argenex by 102.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.67.

argenex Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $901.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $934.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $850.63 and its 200 day moving average is $705.66.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.