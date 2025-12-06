Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $716,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

