Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Position Decreased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,491 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 48.2% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

