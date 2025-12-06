Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $572.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.70 and a 200 day moving average of $485.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.