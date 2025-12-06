Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 28,097 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,395,000 after purchasing an additional 410,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

