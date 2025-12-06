Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Q. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Q stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. Qnity Electronics has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

Insider Transactions at Qnity Electronics

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan acquired 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,452.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,452. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

