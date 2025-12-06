Reviewing Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tesla has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Bollinger Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $97.69 billion 15.49 $7.13 billion $1.50 303.33 Bollinger Innovations $9.34 million 0.01 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tesla and Bollinger Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 13 21 1 2.32 Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $398.92, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Bollinger Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 5.51% 6.61% 3.99% Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% N/A -318.48%

Summary

Tesla beats Bollinger Innovations on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

