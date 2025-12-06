Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,850. This represents a 58.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.1%

AMKR opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

