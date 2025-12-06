Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $4,716,547.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,786.60. This represents a 52.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $814,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,660.84. This represents a 39.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,439 shares of company stock valued at $19,066,573. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

