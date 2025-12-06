JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,253 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after buying an additional 1,132,264 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.