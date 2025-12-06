Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 142,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $321.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.65.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,580. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

