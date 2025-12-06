Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.46.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $132.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

