GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF $EINC

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 1.32% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EINC stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $104.70.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

