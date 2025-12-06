GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AXP opened at $370.39 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

