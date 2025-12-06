Kimelman & Baird LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,076 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after buying an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $321.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

