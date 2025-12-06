Norges Bank Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 580,979 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

