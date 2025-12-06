GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,455 iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,708,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $126.92.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

