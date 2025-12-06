Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,212 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 722,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 181,280 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 34.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 306,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

