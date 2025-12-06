iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,963 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $147.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $143.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.