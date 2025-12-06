Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 4,848,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 697,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Up 33.3%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.