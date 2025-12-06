Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,204,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,513,486,000 after acquiring an additional 969,223 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

