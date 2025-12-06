Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $159,007,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after purchasing an additional 443,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,515.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,158,000 after purchasing an additional 401,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,500. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5%

TXRH opened at $166.27 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

