Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 14,514 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 73,607.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,904. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $680.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.