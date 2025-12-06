Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,727,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 28,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $2,262,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,348.70. The trade was a 43.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,566 shares of company stock worth $37,210,312. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ IONS opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $83.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

