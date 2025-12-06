Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 485,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 813,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,786 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,363 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 330.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

