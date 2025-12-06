Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,705 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 907,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

